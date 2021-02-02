Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,790,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 108,650,000 shares. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Macy’s stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

