Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Declines By 18.1%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

