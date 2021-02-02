CryptoPing Market Capitalization Reaches $4.80 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $94,868.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00256127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037289 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

