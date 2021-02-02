-$0.04 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.16. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

