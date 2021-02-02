Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,860,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.27.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,050 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

