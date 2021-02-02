FY2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Decreased by Analyst

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.62.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

LHX opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.