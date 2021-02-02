Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $26,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 77,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

