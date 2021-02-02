Optas LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

