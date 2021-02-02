Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of JOYY by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

