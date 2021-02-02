Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,426 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $23,423,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 900.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 905,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

GERN opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.