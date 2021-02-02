James Investment Research Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.