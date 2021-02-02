Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

