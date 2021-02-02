IFP Advisors Inc Sells 236 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after buying an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

