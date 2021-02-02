Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.