Morgan Stanley Purchases 864 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,677,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

