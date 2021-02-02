Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Ingredion worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,465,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.