Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13,047.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

