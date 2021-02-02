Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $51.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $70.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and have sold 153,613 shares worth $10,075,171. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

