CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives $4.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CRHM. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Analysts predict that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

