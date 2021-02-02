Analysts Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) PT at $179.36

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.02. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

