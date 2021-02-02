Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Target Price at $64.00

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB opened at $76.69 on Friday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

