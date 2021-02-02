715 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $356.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.58 and its 200 day moving average is $323.17. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $364.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

