Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,518 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Shares of MSI opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

