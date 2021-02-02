16,800 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 264.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.