Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wabtec by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabtec by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. Wabtec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

