16,500 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unity Software by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

U stock opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.