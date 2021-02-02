Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

