Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PVH by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

