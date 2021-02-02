Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $250,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

