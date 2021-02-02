GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,844 shares of company stock worth $10,173,756 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

