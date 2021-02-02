GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:HASI opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

