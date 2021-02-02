Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.