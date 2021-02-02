GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

NYSE TRV opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

