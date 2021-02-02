GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

