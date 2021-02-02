GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,439 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

General Electric stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

