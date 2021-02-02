NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

