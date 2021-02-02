New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after buying an additional 464,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

