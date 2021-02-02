GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

