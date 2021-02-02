New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Synaptics worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.