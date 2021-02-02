GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,152 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

CLX opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.74. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

