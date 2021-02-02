GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

