Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $259,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

