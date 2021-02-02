Cwm LLC Purchases 31,540 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 18,126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

