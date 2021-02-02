Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

