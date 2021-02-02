iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,544,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

