VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 2.96% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CIZ opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.