Critical Review: Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) versus Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Britvic pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.8% of Britvic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Britvic and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 2 8 0 2.80 Primo Water 1 1 5 1 2.75

Primo Water has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Primo Water’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Britvic.

Volatility & Risk

Britvic has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britvic and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $1.80 billion 1.53 $120.70 million $1.10 18.84 Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.05 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Britvic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -5.00% 3.49% 1.30%

Summary

Primo Water beats Britvic on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Rockstar, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

