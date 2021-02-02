Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

