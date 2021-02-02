Head to Head Analysis: AMETEK (NYSE:AME) versus Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMETEK and Universal Detection Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMETEK and Universal Detection Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75 Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMETEK currently has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Given AMETEK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Universal Detection Technology.

Risk & Volatility

AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Detection Technology has a beta of 20.34, indicating that its share price is 1,934% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMETEK and Universal Detection Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.12 $861.30 million $4.19 27.42 Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Summary

AMETEK beats Universal Detection Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Universal Detection Technology Company Profile

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

