Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $62.50

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
